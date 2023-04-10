Adoptive family says Phoenix Children's saved 3-year-old girl born with heart defects

This Wednesday is ABC15's annual telethon benefiting Phoenix Children's. All week, ABC15 is profiling brave patients and their families that are beating the odds with the help of the amazing doctors, nurses, and staff at PCH.

A little girl with a big will to live — if you met Noelle in person, that's how you'd describe her, too. Born with a number of life-threatening heart defects, doctors weren't sure how long she'd live, but it was her team at Phoenix Children's that never gave up, never took 'no' for an answer, and never lost hope that Noelle would one day thrive.

All of that, along with a mother's love, turned out to be just what the doctor ordered!

ABC15 recently did an extra special tour for an extra special little girl.

Noelle Skogen celebrated her third birthday right before Christmas; it was a moment few people thought she'd ever see.

"We got a phone call from DCS that there was a little girl in the hospital with a lot of heart problems and six congenital heart defects and had tubes everywhere," said Kathy Skogen, Noelle's adoptive mother.

Noelle's life has been full of laughing, joy, and love - but it didn't start out that way. Because of extensive heart issues, Noelle's birth parents weren't able to take care of her.

"And she was in there for five weeks waiting for a foster home and nobody wanted her. Even foster families came, took a look, and just left her there," Kathy said. "She was a very fragile little kiddo, but you looked into those beautiful eyes and those lashes, and, 'oh my gosh, you're coming home with me.'"

Kathy says it was love at first sight. Noelle was initially treated at another Arizona hospital but got a second opinion at Phoenix Children's. It was there that Dr. Daniel Velez recommended a third open-heart surgery.

"We are so blessed they took quick action because her aorta was tissue-paper thin. Even tickling her or playing with her could have burst at any time and she would have passed away."

But Noelle wasn't out of the woods just yet. The Skogens almost lost their baby girl.

"He brought her back. She had two strokes during that time, but you couldn't tell today. She's just a little miracle."

For more reasons than one, Kathy credits PCH with saving Noelle's life.

"If we were anywhere else, she would not be here," Kathy said. "They are miracle workers there. I really do believe in my heart that if she was at any other hospital, she wouldn't be here."