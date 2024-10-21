WHAT TO KNOW | Expect heavy traffic, busy commute ahead of the Cardinals' Monday Night Football game

GLENDALE, AZ — Headed to the Arizona Cardinals game tonight, or just having to commute through the Glendale area? Expect heavy traffic and a busy commute!

Here's what fans, and local commuters need to know ahead of the Cardinals' matchup against the LA Chargers:

The Arizona Department of Transportation says to expect heavy traffic on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix as well as Loop 101 in Glendale leading up to the game and through the evening commute.

ADOT encourages drivers coming from the Southeast Valley to use the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to bypass I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.

Keep in mind, that the off-ramps along Loop 101 will be closed at Cardinals Way and Maryland Avenue from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. to help with traffic flow.

Stadium parking lots will open at 2 p.m. Monday.

The roof at State Farm Stadium is expected to be open, and it should be about 80º outside at kickoff.

Tickets to see the Cardinals take on the LA Chargers are still on sale and start around $60.