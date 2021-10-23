WEEK 7 PREDICTIONS: Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, AZ — With a head coach or not, the Arizona Cardinals proved they can win an NFL game despite numerous obstacles.

We still don't know if Kliff Kingsbury will be back on the sidelines this Sunday when the Cardinals host the Houston Texans, looking to match the franchise's best start all-time at 7-0.

Despite potentially being shorthanded again this week, and with a short week looming against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, it is a trap game by definition. But it is the Houston Texans, and they are a disaster of an organization at the moment, so let's keep this prediction short and sweet.

Will the Cardinals win? Yes. Will they cover the 18-point spread, the largest in an NFL game since week 8 of last season when the Chiefs were 20.5-point favorites over the Jets? Yes.

Cardinals 34, Texans 10