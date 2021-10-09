WEEK 5 PREDICTIONS: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals are the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL heading into week five, just like we all thought, right?

A win on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers would give the Cardinals their first 5-0 start in franchise history.

While the Cardinals are banged up this week, depleted in the secondary and on the offensive line, San Francisco is an injury mess for the second straight season.

No Jimmy Garappolo, no George Kittle (the ultimate thorn in the Cardinals side). It's Trey Lance time, and while history is not on his side in his first career NFL start, I wouldn't be surprised if he has a good game.

I just don't think it will be anywhere close to enough to keep up with Kyler Murray and this Cardinals offense that is rolling right now.

The fact that the Cardinals aren't reliant on Kyler Murray to run or find DeAndre Hopkins through the air, which was the extent of their offense last season, I just don't see them being knocked out of sync by the 49ers. The production across the board from Murray to all his weapons is remarkable.

The biggest question is the let down game, coming off a near-perfect performance in Los Angeles and with a rookie QB starting on the other side. I just don't see it tripping up the Cardinals on Sunday. They'll be 5-0 and 2-0 in the NFC West.

Cardinals 31, 49ers 20