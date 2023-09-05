Watch Now
WATCH: What to expect as the Arizona Cardinals face off against the Washington Commanders

ABC15's Craig Fouhy and Collin Harmon sat down to preview the Arizona Cardinals Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders!
GLENDALE, AZ — The NFL season is back! The Arizona Cardinals take on the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the season.

ABC15's Craig Fouhy and Collin Harmon sat down to discuss what fans should know heading into the Cardinals' opening matchup!

Watch Craig and Collin's breakdown of what to expect in the player above.

