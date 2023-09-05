Watch Now
Weeks 1-3 of Monday Night Football air on ABC15 Arizona! When to watch

Posted at 1:37 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 16:40:01-04

PHOENIX — The NFL season is just around the corner, and with that comes the return of Monday Night Football on ABC15 Arizona!

Monday Night Football kicks off Week 1 with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills taking on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Monday, September 11 at 5:15 p.m. local time (8:15 p.m. EST).

Week 2 the Cleveland Browns are hitting the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 5:15 p.m. local time on September 18.

Week 3 the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers at 4:15 p.m. local time on September 25.

Each Monday Night Football game on ABC15 Arizona will be followed by a special edition of ABC15 News recapping the big moments of the game, the Arizona Cardinals news of the week and local news headlines.

