WATCH: Shane Doan speaks to ABC15 ahead of Coyotes' final game of the season, expected relocation

Shane Doan spoke to ABC15 as he was going into Mullett Arena ahead of the Arizona Coyotes' final game of the 2023-2024 season.

Rumors of the Coyotes' move to Salt Lake City seem set in stone after players were reportedly told the team was moving after this season ahead of last Friday's game.

Shane was one of the original players of the then-Phoenix Coyotes when the Winnipeg Jets were moved to the Valley. He scored 1,466 points as a Coyote before leaving the team in 2016.

Shane's son, Josh Doan was pulled onto the Coyotes from the Tucson Roadrunners in March. In his first NHL game against Columbus, Josh became the first player in franchise history with two or more goals in an NHL debut.

"He's excited," Shane said about how Josh is feeling about the potential move to Utah after this season wraps. "I said, you know, 'It's very similar to my situation where we left Winnipeg to come down here. Try to write your own story and start something on your own.'"

Shane said the move is sad for those who have been diehard Coyotes fans for years, including himself. However, he said he remains optimistic that the Valley will remain a hockey town moving forward as a possible NHL expansion project remains in the works.