Arizona Coyotes recall Josh Doan, son of Shane Doan, from Tucson Roadrunners

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Coyotes have recalled Josh Doan from the Tucson Roadrunners! Josh is the son of former Coyotes standout Shane Doan. He was drafted with the 37th pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

Shane Doan played 20 seasons for the Coyotes and his No. 19 is retired by the organization.

Josh Doan, 22, leads the Roadrunners with 26 goals and 46 points this season. Josh also played for ASU for one season before heading to the Roadrunners.

Mike Dembeck/AP The family of Team Canada Captain Shane Doan, right, with Carson, 18-months-old, wife Andrea, Gracie, 9, Josh, 6, and Karys, 3, left to right, pose for a photo after practice at the IIHF world hockey championship on Tuesday, May 13, 2008 at the Metro Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Mike Dembeck)

Shane Doan is currently an assistant for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He also worked in the Coyotes' front office after retiring, before joining Toronto.

Josh Doan is expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday with the Coyotes against Columbus.