WATCH: D-backs fan talks about attending 2,000+ games since the first pitch

PHOENIX — From the outside of his home, the Arizona Diamondbacks flag hanging proudly is modest compared to what’s inside the museum-like home of Frank Gennario.

Gennario has been a season ticket holder since the first-ever pitch was thrown by a Diamondback player. He says he’s attended nearly every home and playoff game amounting to more than 2,000.

His vast collection may range in the thousands and even millions but the ones most important to him have a sentimental value only he and his family are aware of.

