Watch Now
Sports

Actions

WATCH: D-backs fan talks about attending 2,000+ games since the first pitch

The Arizona Diamondbacks' biggest fan shares his story.
man.png
Posted at 6:00 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 21:54:54-04

PHOENIX — From the outside of his home, the Arizona Diamondbacks flag hanging proudly is modest compared to what’s inside the museum-like home of Frank Gennario.

Gennario has been a season ticket holder since the first-ever pitch was thrown by a Diamondback player. He says he’s attended nearly every home and playoff game amounting to more than 2,000.

His vast collection may range in the thousands and even millions but the ones most important to him have a sentimental value only he and his family are aware of.

Watch the full story in the player above for an inside look at Gennario's home and the item he holds above all else.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football