WATCH: Arizona HEET to bring new professional basketball team to Phoenix metro

PHOENIX, AZ — A new professional basketball team is getting its start in Phoenix next year.

The Arizona Helping Encourage Excellence Together (HEET) is part of a growing league that hopes to open doors for young players pursuing their dreams, whatever they may be.

The Arizona HEET is a new men’s team hitting the court alongside 38 other squads in The Basketball League, the third largest behind the NBA and G-League, according to its organizers.

On Sunday, the HEET hosted a showcase event at the Footprint Center.

The league is fully professional, with players getting paid and some even going on to play overseas or in leagues like the NBA.

