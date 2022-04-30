VIDEO: One-on-one with Arizona Cardinals new receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals shored up their need for a long-term No. 2 wide receiver Thursday, trading the #23 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown.

Brown spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, hauling in 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 16 starts last year.

The trade was something Brown and Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, college teammates together at Oklahoma, had dreamed up three years ago when they entered the NFL.

ABC15 Sports Collin Harmon got a 1-on-1 with Brown Friday when he was formally introduced as the newest member of the Arizona Cardinals. Watch that video in the player above.