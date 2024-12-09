Vegas Golden Knights to host watch parties in Arizona this weekend

PHOENIX — The Vegas Golden Knights are planning a series of watch parties in Scottsdale and Chandler this weekend!

On Saturday, December 14, the party will be at 18° Bar & Grill at the Ice Den, which is located at 9375 East Bell Road in Scottsdale.

Puck drop between Vegas and the Edmonton Oilers occurs Saturday at 2:00 p.m., with the party starting at 1:30 p.m.

On Sunday, as the Golden Knights face Minnesota, the team will host a watch party at 18° Express and in the arena at the Ice Den in Chandler, which is located at 7225 W Harrison Street.

The party begins at 3:30 p.m. with puck drop at 4 p.m.

Along with the watch parties, the Golden Knights will host free on-ice hockey clinics for kids at the Scottsdale and Chandler Ice Dens.

It's the second series of watch parties and clinics the team has hosted in Arizona this season.

Can't make it to the watch parties? Catch Saturday's game on Antenna TV Channel 15.2 (Cox Cable 95), while Sunday's game will air on Arizona 61! See the full Vegas Golden Knights schedule here.