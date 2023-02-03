Valley youth flag football team winning big

PHOENIX — Move over, Super Bowl stars - ABC15 is introducing you to the pint-sized pros who have just as much tremendous talent on the football field, and they are also making Arizona proud!

"It felt amazing," says Grayson Rozell, a quarterback for the 6U Playmakers Ghost flag football team.

The Playmakers Ghost 6U and 8U are fresh off their championship wins in Florida last month, and ABC15 caught up with them.

"It really felt amazing!" says Niko Chattic, who plays on the 6U team. "It was really great going to Florida, getting to hang out on the football field. It's really the only place we can express ourselves."

"It was really good and I was really excited!" explains Landon Boss Ramer on the 8U team.

The plays, the practice, the patience -- all of it paying it off big time. They also walked away with some serious hardware.

The team even got their own rings, but they say the other takewaways are far more important.

"What do you think this teaches you about hard work?" ABC15's Nick Ciletti asked.

"Work together as a team," Chattic replied. "All the hard work I did, we did, together. With our trainers and coaches."

And the boys aren't done yet; they're heading to Las Vegas this weekend for NFL Flag Championships at Pro Bowl Games. We wish them all the luck and many more championships to come!