Valley, sports world reacts to Al McCoy's passing

After the Phoenix Suns announced Al McCoy's passing on Saturday, the Valley and sports world is mourning the loss of the legendary broadcaster.

The McCoy Family

“As a father, he taught us the value of respect, loyalty, hard work, and love – both on and off the court. His passion, dedication and kindness touched countless lives, and while he may be gone, the impact he made will be felt for generations to come.”

Phoenix Suns, Owner Mat Ishbia

NBA Commissioner

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Al McCoy. pic.twitter.com/4EuSKmzVDV — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 21, 2024

Phoenix Suns Head Coach Mike Budenholzer

“We lost one of my heroes. I can still hear Al’s voice in our living room and backyard calling the plays of Sweet D, Westy and Double A … SHAZAM!!! He brought the Suns into my life, like he did for generations of kids across Arizona. Al was an icon and he will be missed”

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker

“I had the privilege of Al McCoy narrating the first eight years of my career. He was inducted into the Ring of Honor my second season, and it was then I really understood what a special talent he was. And over the course of my career, I’ve learned what an even more special person he was. We will miss Al, and I am so glad our legacies in Phoenix are forever connected.”

Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor Member Steve Nash

“I got to work with the great Al McCoy for 10 incredible years. His energy and spirit were unmatched and I’ll never forget all the conversations and laughs we shared. He was the teammate that never wore a jersey. He loved his Phoenix Suns as much as anyone and his legacy will endure the generations of Suns fans to come. Lots of love to the one and only Al McCoy."

Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor Member Charles Barkley

“This is a sad day for the Suns and the Suns family. Al McCoy represented everything that is great about Phoenix, the Phoenix Suns and people who love basketball. I was blessed and honored to work with Al and I’m gonna miss him.”

Announcer Dave Pasch

Al McCoy was a great mentor and friend. The best broadcaster in Arizona history, and one of the all time great NBA announcers. Al was kind, thoughtful, and gracious with his time. Was grateful to have spoken to Al recently and to hear the peace in his voice. — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) September 21, 2024

Arizona Chamber President and CEO Danny Seiden

Arizona loses one of its most familiar and cherished voices and not just for the @Suns - a wonderful life and by far my favorite interview of my career.



Amazing broadcaster and legendary Phoenician.#Almccoy https://t.co/WRngYU3HNZ pic.twitter.com/FO9GiL9QnF — Danny Seiden (@dbseiden) September 21, 2024

Dallas Mavericks Radio Broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein

No greater gentleman in our fraternity than Al McCoy. I appreciated his immense talent and how encouraging he always was to me. I love how much @Suns showed their appreciation by naming the press room in his honor and inducting him into their Ring of Honor https://t.co/YR2mEcdCOz — Chuck Cooperstein (@coopmavs) September 21, 2024

Atlanta Hawks Broadcaster Steve Holman