The Arizona Coyotes have submitted a bid to build an arena in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Coyotes have submitted a proposal to the City of Tempe, which is seeking developers to potentially build a sports arena and entertainment district on 46 acres of land near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

"We are pleased to have submitted a proposal to the City of Tempe," a spokesperson for the team said in a statement on Thursday. "As regulations surrounding the RFP (request for proposals) process dictate, we cannot comment any further at this time, but we remain incredibly excited about this extraordinary opportunity."

Details of the Arizona Coyotes' proposal have not been released. However, in a statement, the City of Tempe confirmed that it received one application in response to its request for proposal (RFP), which stopped accepting applications at 3 p.m. Thursday. The RFP was issued in July.

"The City of Tempe anticipates that the next steps in this evaluation process will take many months and will include extensive examinations, as well as opportunities for community feedback," the city's statement said.

Last month, the City of Glendale announced that it would end its operations agreement with the Arizona Coyotes, who play at Gila River Arena, following their 2021-2022 season, which means the Coyotes are in need of a long-term home.

So far, plans for where the team will play beyond the current season have not been announced.

Following the RFP news in July, the Coyotes said they were highly interested in Tempe's proposal. They also said they were intent on finding a way to stay in the Valley.

The city said it does not have an estimated timeframe when its evaluation will be completed and said it will likely turn to a third-party company to do the evaluation, which is the first step in a lengthy, months-long process.