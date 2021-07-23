Tempe seeks proposals to potentially attract a professional sports team to the city

PHOENIX — Could Tempe eventually be home to a professional sports team? It appears that the City of Tempe is looking to see if there is enough interest from someone, perhaps a developer, to build a bustling entertainment district -- and venue -- lucrative enough to attract a team to the area.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, the city confirmed it put out a request for proposals, sometimes referred to as an "RFP," to see if anyone would be interested in building a multi-use project "incorporating a professional sports franchise and entertainment district" on 46-acres of city-owned land near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway, where the city's maintenance facilities are located.

The news was originally reported by the Arizona Republic, citing sources, they added that the owner of the Arizona Coyotes was expected to submit a proposal.

"Any professional sports franchise or entity partnered with the franchise can respond to the RFP; it is open to all qualified organizations, locally and nationally," the city said in its statement.

"Any eventual development agreement that results from any RFP must equate to the best deal possible for Tempe residents," the statement said.

According to the city's website, proposals have to be submitted to the city by August 19, 2021.

"After the RFP closes, the city will examine and evaluate all responsive proposals. That evaluation will include projected economic impacts, job creation, public benefit, neighborhood impacts, traffic impacts and more. There is no estimated time period for these analyses."

It is up to Tempe City Council to accept or reject any or all proposals submitted, the city said.

The Arizona Republic also reported that it would cost millions of dollars, potentially as high as $70 million, to clean up the land to address environmental concerns before construction of anything could even begin.

News that the Arizona Coyotes organization is considering or looking to leave Glendale has been reported on for years and the organization's relationship with the City of Glendale has been rocky at best.

According to the Arizona Republic, the team is currently in a year-to-year lease with Gila River Arena.

The team released the following statement Thursday in reference to the potential of moving to the proposed land:

“Based on the site’s location, the Coyotes are highly interested in this development opportunity and will be responding to the City of Tempe’s request for proposal. Given our determination to remain in the Valley for many years to come, we are actively working to identify the best long-term home for the Coyotes, our devoted fans and this great community.”

On Thursday, the Arizona Coyotes released their 2021-2022 season. They will play a total of 82 games, split evenly between home and away games.

The team's first game will be October 14, against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Ohio. Their first game at home will be October 18 against the St. Louis Blues.