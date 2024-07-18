The 2025 MLB schedule is out: D-backs set to host Cubs to open season

PHOENIX — The D-backs may still be chasing a playoff spot in 2024, but it's also time to start planning for 2025! Major League Baseball released the 2025 regular season schedule Thursday.

The D-backs are set to open the 2025 campaign at Chase Field with a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Opening Day is March 27.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

2025 INTERLEAGUE PLAY

The team will face Baltimore, Boston, Cleveland, Houston, Kansas City, Seattle, Tampa Bay, and Texas at Chase Field in Interleague play in 2025.

The D-backs will travel to Chicago (White Sox), Detroit, Los Angeles (Angels), Minnesota, New York (Yankees), Sacramento, Texas, and Toronto for interleague next year.

HOLIDAYS AT HOME

You'll have multiple opportunities to spend a holiday at Chase Field next year!

You can take Mom to the ballpark for Mother's Day when Arizona will be playing host to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

For Memorial Day, the Snakes will host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

You will also be able to celebrate Dad next year at Chase Field, as the team will be playing the San Diego Padres on Father's Day.

Over the 4th of July weekend, the Diamondbacks will have a three-game weekend series at home against the Kansas City Royals.

If you haven't celebrated any holidays at Chase Field at that point, you can get to the ballpark for Labor Day for a 2023 World Series rematch with the Texas Rangers.

FINAL WEEKS OF THE SEASON

The D-backs' final homestand of 2025 will be a long one, with three games each against the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, and then ending with their other home series of the season against the Dodgers.

The team will then wrap up the season on the road with three games in San Diego.

THE FULL SCHEDULE

To view the full schedule, see below or you can go to the Diamondbacks' website by clicking here.