Sweet Sixteen: Phoenix Suns defeat Brooklyn Nets, winning 16 straight games

Jessie Alcheh/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots against Brooklyn Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
Posted at 8:04 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 22:04:44-05

NEW YORK — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Chris Paul had 22 and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 16 games with a 113-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Phoenix impressively overwhelmed the Eastern Conference leaders early, never trailing and leading by as much as 22 while moving within a victory of matching the longest winning streak in franchise history.

The Suns will try to do that Tuesday at home against the Golden State Warriors (17-2) in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA. Phoenix improved to 17-3, its best record through 20 games since having the same mark in 2004-05.

