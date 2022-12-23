Valley businesses compete for Super Bowl contracts

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl in Glendale is right around the corner and the NFL is connecting a diverse group of local business owners to provide opportunities to compete for Super Bowl contracts.

The program is called Business Connect. One of the over 200 companies selected, is photobooth Parc PHX.

“It started with kind of a vision to create this photo booth that created a vibrant experience for guests,” said owner Pedro Perez.

It was that vision that led Perez, in 2020, to take a leap of faith.

“The biggest thing is I love Phoenix, and I love adaptive reuse,” said Perez. “So, for me, it was kind of marrying both of the things.”

Perez bought the camper, that’s now his business, for $1,500.

It was rusted, painted pink, and needed lots of work.

Perez would go from his full-time job to spending nights learning how to renovate.

“I would work maybe three or four hours every night to get this project done,” said Perez.

Four months later, Parc PHX was ready for its first event.

“Parc is your canvas,” said Perez. “We’re able to really tailor whether it’s the photo strips to the music that’s playing.”

He said they’ve done everything from a Harry Potter wedding to a roaring 20s event.

Perez believes that’s what sets him apart from other photo booths, and one reason he was chosen for the NFL’s Business Connect program.

“This is like a huge opportunity for me, and I feel really lucky that I got chosen,” said Perez.

The businesses selected are minority, women, LGBTIQ+, or veteran owned and based in Arizona.

Businesses, like Parc, have a chance to compete for Super Bowl contracts.

“Thinking of the Super Bowl and just the platform that it holds,” said Perez. “It’s amazing.”

“We have great momentum,” said President of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee Jay Parry. “There’s great interest from all the NFL producers, the event producers that come to town and they’ll get connected with these its about 200 plus businesses in Arizona that are a part of the program.”

Perez is now focusing on Parc full-time, hoping the program will help him grow. With a second camper in the works, he’s hoping to add more.

“I’m dreaming pretty big,” said Perez.