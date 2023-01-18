Valley artist to display mural at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

PHOENIX — “When I was younger, I always used to doodle in the corner of my notebooks,” said local artist Meg Stapp.

For Stapp, those days of doodling now lead to a life of creation as she works on her latest project. It's one that’s expected to get a lot of attention come February.

“I really love incorporating a lot of those really vibrant colors to make things stand out,” said Stapp.

Inside Highway 85 Creative, her eight-by-six-foot mural is taking shape, commissioned by AVNET, an official Partner of Super Bowl 57.

“AVNET and I met together and discussed ideas, as well as their theme for the Super Bowl Experience booth, we landed on in your backyard, so we knew we were going to use a lot of the desert plants as representative of that,” said Stapp.

It wasn’t hard for Stapp to find inspiration while visiting Saguaro National park and the Desert Botanical Garden, both places that help lead to the perfect balance of honoring the home of the NFL’s biggest game.

“We’re of course highlighting our majestic and unique landscape, but we’ve also got State Farm Stadium in it as well as the centerpiece,” said Stapp.

The mural will go on display at Margaret T Hance Park from February 8th through the 12th during the Super Bowl Fan Experience Festival.

“The Super Bowl brings people together and it’s also an opportunity for people to get to know what AVNET does as well,” said AVNET spokesman Ken Arnold. “We are a global company, but Arizona is our hometown and that’s really why we wanted to make sure it was a local artist creating this piece of artwork.”

AVNET, a global technology distributor, headquartered in Arizona is showcasing the mural at its booth, hoping to share its company's story with the community while providing the perfect social media backdrop.

“We are hoping it’s a lot of selfies,” said Arnold with a laugh.

As for Stapp, it gives this local artist some global exposure when the valley transforms into the Mecca of football.