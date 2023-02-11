The 'Never Miss a Super Bowl Club' reigns on in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — For more than half a century, a small exclusive group of men has been to every single Super Bowl and THIS Sunday is no different.

If you’re lucky enough to hang out with 81-year-old Tom Henschel, 86-year-old Don Crisman, and 83-year-old Gregory Eaton, chances are you’re having a good time.

That’s because for 57 years these three men have found a way to go to every single Super Bowl, from the very first one between Green Bay and Kansas City at the LA Coliseum, when they didn’t know if this whole NFL thing was going to catch on.

“The end zones were empty,” said Henschel.

The trio has been to all three Super Bowls that have taken place in Arizona, prior to Sunday, including the first one at Sun Devil Stadium 1996.

They even attended the one in Houston where Don’s family wanted to leave at halftime, but thankfully didn't.

“We were behind 28-3, what’s the odds of that,” said Crisman.

It hasn’t always been easy to get to the game for these men.

Eaton beat cancer three separate times and had to move procedures to ensure he could witness sports history.

“You got to do this after the Super Bowl because I’ve got to go to the Super Bowl first because if I die it’ll be after the Super Bowl,” said Eaton laughing.

Crisman once wore an ‘I need tickets’ sign on his chest the day of Super Bowl XXXII in San Diego.

He convinced the seller he wasn’t a scalper by showing old newspaper coverage that he’s been to every Super Bowl.

“Showed them a few clippings, he said ‘okay, I’ll see you at the stadium,’” said Crisman.

Hours before Super Bowl IV, Henschel was hospitalized in New Orleans after a bad reaction to shellfish, but he wouldn’t accept doctors’ orders to stay overnight.

“The minute she walked out, I took the IV out. I was feeling good then. I went back to the hotel and got dressed, it was an afternoon game anyway,” said Henschel

The three only meet up once a year for the Super Bowl.

Local news coverage of their Super Bowl loyalty played a role in how they all met. Henschel said he noticed someone with a ‘been to every Super Bowl’ bumper sticker when he was with Crisman.

That car was driven by Eaton and the club of two became three.

This annual meeting of the exclusive club is half the reason they go every year, they say.

“To come and see them... it’s as important as the game” said Crisman.

“He’s like the big brother I never had,” said Eaton

“We never communicate during the year, except the Super Bowl,” said Henschel. “We all have the same thing in common, we like football and we’re going to the Super Bowl.”