Sky Harbor ready for influx of travelers ahead of Super Bowl

PHOENIX — Over the course of this week, tens of thousands of fans from all over the world will be flocking to the Valley for the Super Bowl.

So is the airport prepared? Yes! Phoenix Sky Harbor has been preparing for more than one year, adding staff and bulking up resources to handle the influx of foot traffic.

On Monday it felt like business as usual. Foot traffic was normal and there were no visible lines or backups waiting for ride-shares or even rentals.

Though one big change… there are Super Bowl signs everywhere, making it apparent the big game is right around the corner.

Things there, heating up between Eagles and Chiefs fans touching down in Arizona.

"Go Chiefs,” said Shelly Kingsberg.

Shelly Kingsberg is a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan who's still riding the high from her team's last Super Bowl win.

"It was in Florida, so it was a few miles away from my house. I'd never been to a Super Bowl game and the Chiefs won. Best day ever," she told ABC15.

Kingsberg was there then and is hopeful they'll get the big win on Super Bowl Sunday.

"We'll see, it's going be a hard game, but I'm praying," said Kingsberg.

Jean Morales is another Chiefs fan.

She walked out of her gate and into the baggage claim decked out in her gear, bringing her spirit all the way from Kansas City.

"When you fly over Kansas City, you see the downtown city. It's all lit up in red and Chiefs signs everywhere and the excitement that people are feeling is just so overwhelming," said Morales.

While in the baggage claim area, Philadelphia Eagles fans stood not too far from Morales.

"Born and bleed green!" said Denise Peiffer.

Denise and Jon Peiffer were born and raised in Philadelphia.

They told ABC15 they had no doubt their Eagles would make it to Super Bowl LVII.

"We bought, extended our stay. I have a conference this week…extended our stay through the Super Bowl because we had confidence in October, early October we were heading here," said Jon Peiffer.

The Peiffers aren't even bitter about their former head coach, Andy Reid, switching over to the Chiefs.

"Andy's lost a lot of big games, so we're planning on him losing one more," said Jon.

It is evident the fans want their respective teams to win, based on their sports gear and their spirit.

"Go Chiefs!" said Kingsberg.

"Fly Eagles fly!" added Denise.

Though, while they’re rooting for different teams, the fans we talked to all agree on one thing...

"It'll be a close game. It'll be fun," said Denise.

"It's going to be a good game," Morales said.

A spokesperson for Sky Harbor says the day after the game will be the busiest day, with an extra 60,000 passengers coming through.

That is why planning ahead will be essential.

Remember the 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 rule.

5 hours before departing - leave your hotel.



Sky Harbor has more tips on its website, to ensure safe and painless travels, for folks going home after the big game.