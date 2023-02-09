Look inside 3 luxury rental homes reserved for A-listers during the Super Bowl

The price of a Super Bowl ticket pales in comparison to what some fans will pay for luxurious short-term rental properties for Super Bowl weekend.

We tagged along with Meir Brick from HolidayRental.com. The luxury vacation rental provider in Scottdale offers properties on Camelback Mountain that are reserved for A-listers and Fortune 500 executives.

Scottsdale Manor is a 13,000-square-foot mansion, large enough for 22 guests.

This one has nine bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths. It features a great place to watch the game in a deluxe movie theater built into the rocks of Camelback Mountain.

On the Rocks is another unique luxurious rental, named because the mountain is incorporated into the property.

This home is 8,500 square feet and sleeps 14 guests. One of its five bedrooms has a loft bed that is actually built right into the rocks.

And the grand finale is Camelback Vista!

The rooftop is set up for a huge bar/lounge area, along with multiple levels of putting greens.

It sprawls more than 10,000 square feet with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There's also a nightclub and a rock wall inside!

The price tag?

For four nights on Super Bowl weekend, Scottsdale Manor rents for $120,000. On the Rocks and Camelback Vista will each rent for $140,000!