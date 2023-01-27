Jason Derulo, The Black Keys headlining NFL TikTok Tailgate at State Farm Stadium

What do you get when you combine Jason Derulo with The Black Keys? You get an awesome Super Bowl LVII pregame party lineup at State Farm Stadium!

Derulo and The Black Keys were announced Friday as the headliners for the NFL TikTok Tailgate on Feb. 12, 2023.

Hours of live programming from the event — with musical performances, TikTok creators, NFL special guests, and more — will be streamed live on @NFL's channel on the social media platform.

Portions of the musical performances will also be televised.

ABC15 has reached out to TikTok and NFL event officials to see if this is a public/ticketed event, or if this is an event that is closed to the public. We are waiting to hear back.

