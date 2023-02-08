Homeland Security warning consumers about fake sports merchandise

PHOENIX — As part of Operation Team Player, the Department of Homeland Security, its National Center for Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, and dozens of local, state, and federal partners are taking action to make sure consumers across Arizona and the U.S. are not duped by fake merchandise.

Here are some tips from the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center:

• Only shop at authorized retail locations, such as the official team stores rather than buying items from street vendors, flea markets, online auctions, or other questionable sources.

• When purchasing merchandise online, please be aware that criminals often use legit product photos on their websites despite selling a fraudulent product. We advise consumers not to buy expensive items from third-party websites.

• Only buy event tickets and or collectibles (such as customized NFTs) from authorized dealers. Buying online from a non-NFL affiliate may be risky since there is no way of knowing if a re-sell digital ticket is real until game time. Even if a ticket looks real, it may be one that has been reported lost or stolen, which means the person holding it will not be granted entry into the stadium.

• If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is. While some counterfeiters may attract fans with a low price tag or 2-for-1 deal, just as many try to legitimize their merchandise with a higher price point.

• Look out for ripped tags, poor quality, sloppy stitching, or irregular markings on apparel.

• Check your statements. Keep a record of your purchases and copies of confirmation pages, and compare them to your bank statements. If there is a discrepancy, report it immediately.

The message to consumers is simple: purchase from reputable dealers, be cautious when shopping online, and use common sense.

If a deal seems too good to be true, then it probably is and is likely to either be a rip-off or even a threat to your safety.

Purchasing authorized merchandise guarantees the quality and life of that souvenir, while also providing a reputable source for concerns, returns, and exchanges.