Experts warn of cybersecurity risks, scams ahead of Super Bowl

As excitement builds ahead of Super Bowl LVII, experts are warning against scams and cybersecurity risks.

ABC15 spoke with Paul Brunson with GuidePoint Security. He says first, look out for fake tickets sold online. If it's too good to be true, it is. Only buy through certified websites. He says the same goes for any "freebies" you may get on your email list or see on social media, like for food or drinks.

Next, if you are at any of the events leading up to the big game, he says to make sure you are connecting to their official Wi-Fi. He says hackers tend to create Wi-Fi usernames that look similar in an effort to steal your information.

If you want to watch the game on your phone, Brunson says don't click on random links offering free streaming. That will also put you at risk of being hacked.

"People have the tendency to have their guard down in these types of situations. They're really excited about the big game. Maybe it's their first Super Bowl," Brunson said. "People want to think they're getting a good deal or 'I landed the tickets,' or whatever the case may be, and the attackers definitely take advantage of that."

Arizona's Attorney General says if you believe you are the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a complaint through their office.