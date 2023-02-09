Arrest made in high-value theft at Super Bowl Experience

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in connection to a high-value theft at the Super Bowl Experience last weekend.

On Thursday, the Phoenix Police Department announced the arrest of a 36-year-old man.

Officers were called to a parking garage in downtown Phoenix near 2nd Street and Washington on Saturday for a theft call.

The victim reported approximately $100,000 worth of production equipment, for the NFL Experience, was taken from that location.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify one of the suspects involved. He was located and arrested on Tuesday. He was booked into jail on theft charges.

The stolen equipment was recovered and returned to the victim.

An investigation remains ongoing.