Phoenix police investigating theft of over $100k worth of equipment from NFL Experience

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a theft of over $100,000 worth of property from the NFL Experience in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they responded around 5 p.m. Saturday for a reported theft near 2nd and Washington streets.

Police say the property taken is being reported as production equipment for the NFL Experience.

They add that no apparel or merchandise was taken in the incident.

ABC15 has reached out to officials running the NFL Experience for a statement. We have not yet heard back.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to call them or Silent Witness.