Arizona State University students volunteering at Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — More than 5,000 volunteers will be at airports, hotels and Super Bowl events this week welcoming fans to the Valley.

Among them are about 40 Arizona State University students. Some of them will be at the State Farm Stadium on Sunday helping fans navigate the game day experience.

The students say the classes they took helped them prepare for this once in a lifetime experience.

Caila Flatt is a sophomore at ASU, but she’s been up close and personal at many big-name sporting events in Arizona.

“I’ve done volunteer work with the Innings Festival and Nascar,” Flatt said.

So has ASU student Jeneca Kostad. In fact, last semester she took a class at ASU all about the Arizona Cardinals. Now, both students will be volunteering all week long for Super Bowl LVII.

“The first two weeks of February are going to be jam packed,” said Kostad.

ASU Professor Nicholas Wise says many of the students volunteering are majoring in tourism, hospitality or sports management. He says an event like this is great for their resume. “It’s a great chance for them to network,” Wise said. "It’s a great chance for them to get some new experiences.”

For Flatt, she’s a first-generation college student with hopes of making her family proud.

“For me, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’m from Hawaii. I don’t go to these big sporting events ever,” she said. “I know they’re proud of me and I’m excited to show them everything I’ve been doing.”