Watch
Sports

Actions

Suns star Deandre Ayton's path to the NBA draft started in the Valley

items.[0].image.alt
Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) reacts during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Deandre Ayton
Posted at 8:29 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 23:29:24-04

PHOENIX — While the stars of tomorrow grab the headlines during the 2021 NBA draft, just a few years ago the Phoenix Suns took Deandre Ayton number one overall.

But before being drafted Ayton made a name for himself in high school at Hillcrest Prep in Gilbert.

"Oh, when Deandre was here. It was amazing. He took us to a different level," said school co-founder Nick Weaver.

The high school is specifically for students who want to pursue a career playing basketball.

"Our big thing is kids come here for exposure for basketball, and to give them scholarships," Weaver said.

During his two years at the school, Ayton received both. After graduating in 2017 he landed a basketball scholarship at the University of Arizona and the rest is history.

When asked what was it that makes Ayton special, Weaver said, "He's got a gift. He's got a gift of winning. He's a winner."

But he says while that gift is important, Ayton's real secret to success is that he put in the work.

"You could come to the gym at 11 at night and he was on the shooting gun shooting, getting shots up. It didn't happen by some wish, some luck. He worked for it. He made himself the player he is today," Weaver said. "He's just not a big guy that's athletic and moves around. He is skilled. Extremely skilled, and he worked at it."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the ABC15 app now for the latest on monsoon storms