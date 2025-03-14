SCHEDULE: Suns-Lakers highlights weekend full of sports on ABC15

Sports fans have a wide selection of games to choose from for their viewing pleasure this weekend on ABC15 and Arizona 61.

There will be NBA, NHL, and NWSL action on ABC15 Saturday and Sunday, with the highlight being the Phoenix Suns heading to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers.

Saturday morning we kick off the weekend with women's soccer action as the Kansas City Current face the Portland Thorns FC. Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. on ABC15.

At the same time on Arizona 61, the Vegas Golden Knights continue their three-game East Coast road trip in Buffalo to take on the Sabres.

Following soccer on ABC15, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play host to the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop from the Steel City is set for noon Arizona time.

Later that day, ABC15 will have NBA action on the airwaves and it's a game with big playoff implications! The NY Knicks, who currently hold the 3 seed in the East, head to the west coast to take on the Golden State Warriors, who are trying to stay out of the play-in tournament and are currently sitting on the six seed in the West. Tipoff is at 5 p.m.

Then Sunday, we kick off the day with NBA action as the number one team in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers, play host to the Orlando Magic. Gametime is at 10 a.m.

That game will be followed by our hometown team, the Phoenix Suns, facing the Los Angeles Lakers in southern California. That game is set to start Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Our sports coverage this weekend wraps up with Utah hockey heading north of the border to face the Vancouver Canucks. Puck drop from British Columbia is at 5 p.m.