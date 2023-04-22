Suns fans cheer on team's win at Footprint Center as team plays in LA

PHOENIX — Suns fans had fun coming out to the Footprint Center to cheer the team on during their away game Saturday.

As the Suns took on the Clippers in Los Angeles, fans took to the stands on one side of the arena to watch their favorite team play.

“Just being around fans is more exciting than being at home on the couch,” said Nick Sarkauskas who went to the watch the game at the arena with his mom for his 30th birthday.

Tickets cost $10. If fans want, there are additional costs for food on there as well as parking. Fans tell ABC15 it’s still all worth it.

“Definitely worth the price. You get that game atmosphere without the game price,” said the Tapio family.

In the Road Rallies events, fans will get to watch the game on the big screen, participate in games to get free Suns gear, meet retired players and do some other small activities.

However, the best part is watching it all with their fellow fans, feeling all the same emotions together as the Suns fight their way to the NBA Finals.

“All of my best memories are with my family watching the Suns games. So, anything I can do to be a Suns fan and just have a great time, it’s a great thing for the city,” said fan Billy Wild.

The Suns will take on the Clippers for Game 5 at Footprint Center on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 pm.