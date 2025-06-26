Suns add pair of 7-footers in frontcourt rebuild, highlighting slow night for NBA's Pacific Division

The Phoenix Suns added a pair of big men during the NBA draft's first round on Wednesday night, providing some excitement in a fairly slow night for the league's Pacific Division.

Two of the five teams — the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers — didn't have a pick in Wednesday's opening round because of previous trades. That left the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings as the three teams adding players.

The Suns provided most of the action, adding Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 selection. Technically, the Rockets made the No. 10 pick, but that selection will be headed to Phoenix as part of a deal that's sending 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to Houston.

The Suns also had the No. 29 pick, but dealt that selection and a 2029 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Mark Williams. The 7-foot Williams averaged 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds last season but has struggled with a myriad of injuries during his three years in the NBA.

The Hornets attempted to trade Williams last year to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the deal was later rescinded because the center failed his physical.

Sacramento traded into the first round, according to ESPN, adding Colorado State guard Nique Clifford with the No. 24 selection. The 23-year-old guard is a mature prospect who should be able to help the Kings immediately.

The Clippers took Yanic Konan Niederhauser with the No. 30 pick, which was the final selection of the final round. The 7-foot shot blocker played last season at Penn State after two years at Northern Illinois.