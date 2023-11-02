Students attend first hockey game through special Arizona Coyotes program

PHOENIX — Students from Phoenix are attending their first hockey game on Thursday through a special Arizona Coyotes program.

The kids were part of the Coyotes' Los Howlitos program, which has the goal of teaching kids about hockey.

It's one of many ways the Coyotes are giving back to the community and looking to grow the sport.

Nearly three dozen students from Academia Del Pueblo took part in the program for six weeks and at the end of the program, they received tickets to attend Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Thursday’s game is “Noche Con Los Yotes” themed, focused on celebrating Dia De Los Muertos. It's one of 18 theme and promotion nights hosted by the Coyotes, which include Military Appreciation Night, Health & Wellness Night, holiday celebrations, Kids Day, Inspiring Women Night, and more.