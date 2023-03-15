Watch Now
Spring training games canceled, rescheduled due to Wednesday rain

Check your game schedule before you head out!
MLB Spring Training lockout
Posted at 12:09 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 15:12:30-04

PHOENIX — Wednesday’s rain in the Valley has canceled or rescheduled several Cactus League spring training games.

Here are the game chances announced thus far:

Hohokam Stadium: Oakland A’s vs the Seattle Mariners has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Salt River Fields: Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants game at 1:10 p.m. has been canceled.

Scottsdale Stadium: This afternoon’s Giants vs. White Sox game at Scottsdale Stadium has been canceled as well.

Surprise Stadium: Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers game is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. with "no plans to cancel" yet.

