Spring training games canceled, rescheduled due to Wednesday rain

PHOENIX — Wednesday’s rain in the Valley has canceled or rescheduled several Cactus League spring training games.

LIVE WEATHER UPDATES

Here are the game chances announced thus far:

Hohokam Stadium: Oakland A’s vs the Seattle Mariners has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Today's game at Hohokam Stadium vs the Seattle Mariners has been cancelled due to inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/EPPhASQaRD — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 15, 2023

Salt River Fields: Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants game at 1:10 p.m. has been canceled.

Today's 1:10pm game against the Giants at @SaltRiverFields has been cancelled due to rain. For fans who have purchased tickets, please visit https://t.co/TVe2PA9yoE. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 15, 2023

Scottsdale Stadium: This afternoon’s Giants vs. White Sox game at Scottsdale Stadium has been canceled as well.

Today’s Spring Training games have been cancelled due to inclement weather. They will not be rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/dxlWaYUhpf — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 15, 2023

Surprise Stadium: Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers game is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. with "no plans to cancel" yet.