Sportsbook lounge coming to Phoenix Suns Arena

Suns fans will soon be coming to the Phoenix Suns Arena not just to watch a game but be part of it by placing bets.

"Finding those engagement connections. Taking someone who might not be that big of a basketball fan, but now they are interested in seeing whether or not Devin Booker is going to make that next free-throw and maybe have a little bit of a wager on it, kind of makes it a little bit more exciting," says Jason Rowley, Phoenix Suns President & CEO.

Phoenix Suns president Jason Rowley calls it "a game within a game."

The team announced Thursday its partnership with FanDuel - the leading online sports company.

It will bring to fruition sports wagering and daily fantasy sports in the state of Arizona.

"There will be a couple of elements to it. We have one space in the building that's been dedicated and we're currently doing the designs and building for it to actually be a retail sportsbook, about 6500 square ft," says Rowley.

There are plans for a full-service ticket window and self-service kiosks inside the luxury sportsbook lounge.

Fans will also be able to place bets throughout the Phoenix Suns Arena on their phones during the games through an app.

Many fans already loving the idea.

"I think it just makes you closer to the game. I love fantasy basketball and stuff like that, and I always wanted to get into FanDuel so now that it's legal in Arizona, it's like a different experience," says CJ Taylor, Suns fan.

The sportsbook won't just operate on gamedays, the plan is to have it open daily for patrons to place wagers on a variety of events.

"It brings more fun in the game. I'll probably pay a lot more attention in the game as well. You know, it's always fun to win some extra money or cash and take other people's while doing it," says Alex Selee, Suns fan.

There are still regulatory approvals to get through but, it opens the door to a new way of getting and keeping fans engaged.

"We're excited to do that in a way that's going to be, I really believe, revolutionary," says Rowley.

The sportsbook retail location will be located in the northeast corner of the arena and will be up and running in time for the 2021-2022 season.