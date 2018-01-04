You can apply to become the Arizona Wildcats' next head football coach

Have you dreamed about becoming a head college football coach?

Here’s your chance.

As required by the Arizona Board of Regents, The University of Arizona has created a public listing for its head football coach position that was left vacant following the dismissal of Rich Rodriguez on Tuesday. The job includes medical, dental and vision benefits, along with tuition reduction for any of Arizona’s state universities, including ASU.

Read the full job listing here.

Duties and responsibilities include seasonal development of training and competitions, recruitment of prospective student-athletes, academic progress of student-athletes, and budget management.

Sounds easy enough, right? Well, there’s one small catch: The minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree as well as five years of football coaching experience at the collegiate or professional level. Preferred qualifications include coaching experience at the NCAA Division I level.

If you happen to meet the criteria, you’ll need to submit a cover letter and résumé. References probably don’t hurt, either.

You have until Jan. 16 to apply. Good luck!