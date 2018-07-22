WATCH: 8-year-old girl throws 1st pitch at Diamondbacks game with 3D-printed hand

It's now 22 down, eight to go for 8-year-old Hailey Dawson.

Hailey threw out the first pitch at Saturday night's Diamondbacks game at Chase Field with her 3D-printed hand, bringing her one step closer to her goal of throwing the first pitch at all 30 MLB ballparks. Chase Field was the 22nd ballpark Hailey crossed off her list.

Hailey was born with Poland Syndrome, which resulted in her missing three fingers on her right hand, as well as a right pectoral muscle. Engineers at UNLV constructed a 3D-printed hand for Hailey, which she used to throw out the first pitch Saturday night.

Using a 3D-printed robotic hand featuring @Dbacks logos, created by @UNLVEngineering, Hailey Dawson, 8, threw out the first pitch and created a special handshake with @DPFreightTrain6. pic.twitter.com/VXybPGyQqy — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) July 22, 2018

We're honored and excited to have @haileys_hand throw out today's ceremonial first pitch on her #journeyfor30!



But first she made some new best friends and showed off her 🔥 #GenerationDbacks hand. pic.twitter.com/IZVWK3yQvz — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 21, 2018

Bleacher Report posted a video last year detailing Hailey's goal to throw a pitch in all 30 MLB stadiums. After Saturday, she has just eight more to go. You can follow Hailey's journey here.