Herm Edwards' Arizona State Sun Devils landed a big-time commitment on National Signing Day -- and he revealed that commitment in perhaps the most adorable way possible.

Merlin Robertson, a four-star linebacker from Serra High School in California, announced his commitment to ASU on Wednesday by revealing a Sun Devils shirt being worn by his infant son.

Robertson is a national top 150 recruit who chose ASU over a dozen other schools -- including Oklahoma, Oregon and, yes, the Arizona Wildcats. Incidentally, Robertson played at the same high school that UA quarterback and projected 2018 Heisman Trophy candidate Khalil Tate attended. Also, Robertson was recruited by former UA linebacker Antonio Pierce, who joined Edwards' staff as linebackers coach.