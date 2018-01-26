Revenge game? Watch UA students troll Colorado with chant in final seconds of win

TUCSON - After the Colorado Buffaloes upset the Arizona Wildcats in Boulder on Jan. 6, Buffs coach Tad Boyle ruffled a few feathers by admitting that, "hell yes," it was especially sweet to beat one of the NCAA basketball programs under FBI investigation.

Well, in the final seconds of UA's 80-71 win over Colorado in Tucson on Thursday night, the ZonaZoo student section decided to respond in kind by changing one letter of the "FBI" acronym.

The students chanted "C-B-I" at Boyle and the Buffaloes, referring to the College Basketball Invitational, a secondary tournament played by certain teams who fail to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in March. Colorado played in the CBI in 2015.

ZonaZoo chants “C-B-I” at Colorado. pic.twitter.com/lb7YwRwqEs — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) January 26, 2018

After the game, UA coach Sean Miller downplayed the idea that there was anything extra sweet about Thursday's win. And for his his part, Boyle said his comments are "water under the bridge" and he tuned out any extra noise from the McKale Center crowd Thursday.

But Boyle was booed as he came on to the court before the game and exited the court after the game -- and the fans especially loved when Boyle was assessed a technical foul in the second half.

Tad picks up a tech and tries to get tossed. pic.twitter.com/3NxJ7CeUoU — Wildcat Country (@CatCountry1580) January 26, 2018