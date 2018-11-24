Tyrann Mathieu: 'Y'all people did me wrong in Arizona'

"Man, I'm not coming back to Arizona after what y'all did to me. Y'all crazy, man. Y'all people did me wrong in Arizona, man. I'll never come back to Arizona," he said. "I'm gonna always take care of the community, though. But I ain't coming back. Not (after) what y'all did to me."
Mathieu was selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He quickly became a starter with the Cardinals and was an All-Pro selection in 2015, and he signed a major contract extension with the team before the 2016 season.
But injuries limited Mathieu's role on the field, and the Cardinals asked him to take a pay cut before the 2018 season. He refused, reportedly saying, "taking money out of my pocket, I don't like how that feels," and the Cardinals subsequently released him. He signed with the Texans a few days later.