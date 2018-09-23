'Turnover gains': The Internet loves the Sun Devils' new turnover celebration

The Arizona State Sun Devils began their game at No. 10 Washington with a big turnover that led to a touchdown.

But the turnover itself wasn't what got the Internet buzzing Saturday night.

As more and more college football teams find ways to celebrate takeaways, ASU added a novelty of its own in Seattle. After Chase Lucas intercepted a Washington pass on the first play of the game -- a play that led to a Sun Devil touchdown -- he celebrated by getting in some bicep curls.

Weight training never stops for Herm Edwards' Sun Devils.

What a start for ASU. Sophomore Chase Lucas with the interception. pic.twitter.com/9fwxe78ud0 — Harrison Klopp (@HarrisonKlopp) September 23, 2018

The prop is ASU's answer to the "turnover chain" -- a turnover celebration prop introduced by the Miami Hurricanes. A number of teams have since introduced their own turnover gimmicks, including Oregon State's "turnover chainsaw" featured in Saturday's game vs. Arizona.

At any rate, social media seemed to appreciate the latest "turnover" gimmick in college football.

Turnover Gains > Turnover Chains pic.twitter.com/JjfqSjDdaP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 23, 2018

alright we'll allow this one https://t.co/nIjoLqU1vh — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 23, 2018