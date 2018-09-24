ROSEN TIME: Cardinals rookie quarterback to start vs. Seahawks

The day after he was selected No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in April's NFL Draft, Josh Rosen said all three quarterbacks selected before him were mistakes.

All three of those QBs -- Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen -- have already earned an NFL victory. Rosen will get an opportunity to follow suit Sunday.

Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that the 21-year-old Rosen will start at quarterback going forward, starting Sunday for the Cards' home game vs. the division rival Seattle Seahawks.

"Josh plays with a lot of confidence. I think he gives the opportunity to be able to be successful," Wilks said. "When you look at the situation when he went into the game -- I didn't have a problem putting him in at the time because again I know he's very confident in what he's doing."

LIVE: HC Wilks meets with the media the day after #CHIvsAZ. https://t.co/MsXVtZRewY — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 24, 2018

After Wilks announced the decision, Rosen thanked Bradford and third-string QB Mike Glennon for their support and leadership via his Instagram page.

"Since day 1, Sam has had my back and helped me become the best quarterback I could be. I cannot thank him enough for showing me how to be a professional in every sense of the word. He is a leader, mentor, and great person. He and Mike Glennon couldn’t have been more supportive at a time that I thought might be a bit tense or awkward today," Rosen said.

"I couldn’t be more thrilled to be in a QB room with two of the most selfless people I’ve ever been around as I start my career as a quarterback in the NFL. For that I say thank you. With that being said, let’s get the valley rockin’ AZ!!!!"

Rosen saw his first regular-season NFL action late in yesterday's 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. With just under 5 minutes to play, Rosen was brought in to replace veteran QB Sam Bradford, who was responsible for two interceptions and a fumble on the Cardinals' previous three possessions. Facing immense pressure from the Chicago defense, Rosen completed three of his first five passes but threw an interception on fourth and 5 from the Bears' 45-yard line with less than 2 minutes to play.

The Cardinals got the ball back with 43 seconds left, but Rosen was sacked on the game's final play. Several plays earlier, he threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown, but that play was negated by a Bears offsides penalty.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 0-3 on the season.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Rosen threw 59 touchdowns and 26 interceptions during his three seasons at UCLA. He was a Freshman All-American and the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year in 2015, and a Second-Team All-Pac-12 selection last season when he threw 26 TDs and 10 interceptions.

Rosen is the first quarterback the Cardinals selected in the first round since they took USC's Matt Leinart, also with the 10th overall pick, in 2006.

Rosen is a native of Manhattan Beach, California and was the top-rated quarterback in the nation coming out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.