Rich Rodriguez's post-game behavior at ASU might have contributed to his firing

Arizona Wildcats head football coach Rich Rodriguez was fired Tuesday night amid sexual harassment claims by a former administrative assistant -- but on Wednesday's Wildcat Country podcast, UA insider Anthony Gimino said RichRod's job might have been on the line before that.

Gimino said Dave Heeke, who was named UA's athletic director in April, wasn't especially fond of the way Rodriguez conducted himself, especially after the Wildcats' loss at Arizona State in November.

"From what I heard, I don't think Dave Heeke really appreciated some of the optics of RichRod's post-game press conference up at ASU. Rich did not come across as a particularly mature individual at that point," Gimino said.

Gimino said Heeke and the university might have been "looking for a good enough reason" to pull the trigger and fire Rodriguez -- and the workplace misconduct and sexual harassment allegations likely sealed his fate.

Listen to the entire interview below, and click here to subscribe to Wildcat Country, the only podcast dedicated to UA fans and alumni in the Valley!