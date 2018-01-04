Rich Rodriguez's post-game behavior at ASU might have contributed to his firing

Arizona Wildcats head football coach Rich Rodriguez was fired Tuesday night amid sexual harassment claims by a former administrative assistant -- but on Wednesday's Wildcat Country podcast, UA insider Anthony Gimino said RichRod's job might have been on the line before that.
"From what I heard, I don't think Dave Heeke really appreciated some of the optics of RichRod's post-game press conference up at ASU. Rich did not come across as a particularly mature individual at that point," Gimino said.
Gimino said Heeke and the university might have been "looking for a good enough reason" to pull the trigger and fire Rodriguez -- and the workplace misconduct and sexual harassment allegations likely sealed his fate.