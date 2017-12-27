Bruce Arians denies report he will part ways with Cardinals after season

Bruce Arians' time with the Arizona Cardinals could reportedly soon come to an end, though Arians denied he has made a decision about his future.

Pro Football Weekly reported Tuesday that the 65-year-old Arians "will agree to part ways with the Cardinals next week" following the team's season finale at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

"Arians is a prostate cancer survivor who has battled various other health issues in recent seasons, and the prospect of a possible rebuild for the Cardinals with no apparent answers at quarterback on the horizon is apparently enough for Arians to decide to call it quits, or at least take a hiatus from coaching," Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly wrote.

"Our sources are saying it will be an amicable split and that Arians is not being fired, but that Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Steve Keim support Arians' decision and aren't overly upset they will be able to start fresh with a new coach as they reshape their roster."

During his press conference Tuesday, Arians said the report is a "fake news story" and he has yet to make a decision about 2018.

"I don't know where all that s*** came from," he said. "I don't even know who the heck this guy is and where these supposed meetings took place. It was fun. It was good reading."

Arians said he's grown tired of ongoing reports that he plans to retire at the end of the season.

"I'm getting a little tired of it, yeah... but I guess Larry (Fitzgerald has) put up with it for eight years, so I guess I can put up with it for one," he said.

ABC15 sports director Craig Fouhy reported in October that Arians had already decided to retire at the end of the 2017 season. Last week, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports said the Cardinals had begun to plan for Arians' possible retirement.

On Sunday, Arians matched the Cardinals' franchise record with his 49th win as the team's head coach. He is a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year -- with the Colts in 2012 and the Cardinals in 2014. He led the Cardinals to a franchise-best 13 wins and an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2015.

Arians has over 40 years of coaching experience. He was the head coach at Temple University from 1983-88 and won two Super Bowls as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff. He helped guide the Steelers past the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII when he was Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator.