Predictions: Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears

The start to the Arizona Cardinals' 2018 season has been about as awful as fans could have expected: An 0-2 record, and just six combined points in those games.

The Cards will have a chance to right the ship Sunday when they invite the Chicago Bears -- and likely a large number of their fans -- to town. The Bears suffered a narrow defeat to the Packers in Week 1 but are coming off a victory over the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky is off to a strong start, and newly acquired linebacker Khalil Mack is wreaking havoc on opposing defenses for Chicago. As of Friday, the Bears are 5-point favorites for Sunday's matchup.

Can the Cardinals get their first win of the season in Glendale? Here are a pair of predictions from the ABC15 sports team.

ABC15 sports director Craig Fouhy

The Cardinals catch a bit of a break this week in that the Bears played a Monday night game against the Seahawks, so they come in on short rest.

However, that may not matter. The Cardinals are dead last in a long list of offensive statistics, including total offense, passing offense, and scoring offense. Six points in two games won’t exactly strike fear in Khalil Mack and the Bears' front seven. The Bears lead the league in sacks (10), and with the Cardinals' offensive line, they may double that on Sunday.

The good news is Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is inconsistent, so it may give the Cardinals defense a fighting chance. But I still like Chicago to send the Cards to 0-3. Bears 27, Cardinals 13

ABC15.com sportswriter Shane Dale

Cards fans calling for Josh Rosen to start at QB might be OK with that not happening after they witness what Khalil Mack and the Bears will do to current starter Sam Bradford. As Fouhy noted above, the Bears have gotten after quarterbacks like no other team has so far this season.

Chicago is also tough against the run, meaning David Johnson could be in for another rough outing. The key will be getting the ball to Johnson in the passing game and allowing him to make plays in open space. Same with Larry Fitzgerald: The Cardinals simply must find ways to get their playmakers the ball. On defense, the Cardinals might be able to force a turnover or two off young QB Mitch Trubisky, but they'll need to be better against the run, as the Jordan Howard-Tarik Cohen duo is similar to the Adrian Peterson-Chris Thompson combo that carved up the Cards in Week 1.

Cards head coach Steve Wilks and offensive coordinator Mike McCoy insist there will be improvements on the offensive side of the ball this week. OK, I'll bite. But even if that happens, I don't think it'll be enough to get Arizona its first victory. Bears 21, Cardinals 17