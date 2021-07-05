Watch
Phoenix Suns fans bite the bullet, spend big for NBA Finals tickets

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
(Getty Images)
KNXV Devin Booker Phoenix Suns
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 19:57:54-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns fans are getting a harsh dose of reality when it comes to ticket prices for games one and two of the NBA Finals.

Early Monday afternoon, upper-level tickets were starting around $600 and pushing heights of $10,000 for lower-level and courtside seats.

For fans who bit the bullet, and bought seats, it was worth the money. "I paid $710 for the nose bleeds," said Ara G, a Suns fan, who bought a single ticket for himself.

"$920 a ticket," said Tyler Vasquez, who bought tickets for Games 1 and 2 in Phoenix. "We can’t guarantee that this is going to be some magical run where we go to the finals three or four years in a row."

Perhaps nobody is more grateful for a ticket than local sports fan and Suns podcast host Greg Esposito, who assumed he'd be watching the games from the couch until his family surprised him with a ticket for Game 2.

"[I] saw the prince and said I can’t justify this you know, we’ve got a young kid at home," said Esposito, co-host of the Solar Panel Podcast. "My wife and my brother surprised me with a ticket, one ticket, in basically the last row of the arena."

Esposito said his family pooled money together to help buy him a single ticket to Thursday's game.

"I don’t think it will hit me until Thursday when I walk into that arena that it’s real but it was one of those great acts of kindness that just catch you completely off guard," said Esposito.

