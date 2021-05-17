Watch
Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

Eric Gay/AP
Phoenix Suns guard E'Twaun Moore (55) celebrates with teammates after his winning score against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 4:44 PM, May 17, 2021
PHOENIX — E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted the Phoenix Suns past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121.

The win kept alive Phoenix's hopes of becoming the NBA's top seed, but Utah finished one game ahead by beating the Sacramento Kings later Sunday.

Playing without Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns were bailed out late by Moore.

DeMar DeRozan led the 10th-seeded Spurs with 23 points.

San Antonio finished 10th in the Western Conference and will play Memphis in the league's play-in tournament.

The Suns will host either the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors in the first round.

