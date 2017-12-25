Bruce Arians won his franchise-tying 49th win as Cardinals head coach and Larry Fitzgerald shattered more records as the Cards earned their first shutout in 25 years.

The Cards improved to 7-8 on the season by defeating the lowly New York Giants 23-0 in Glendale on Sunday. Their win was their first shutout since their 19-0 victory on Dec. 12, 1992 against those same Giants -- back when they were called the Phoenix Cardinals.

Here are three big takeaways from the victory.

1. Larry Legend's farewell?

If this was Larry Fitzgerald final home game as an NFL player, he did what he usually does: gave the home fans something to remember. On Sunday, the 34-year-old became the oldest player in NFL history to catch 100 passes and earn 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Fitz did so by gaining over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the first half alone, and he also completed his first-ever NFL pass. For the game, Larry had nine catches for 119 yards and a score, as well as a 21-yard completion to Jaron Brown that apparently made Brown $500,000 richer.

Catch No. 100 on the season for @LarryFitzgerald is a TD...because of course it is. #BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/lbtvqgUS08 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 24, 2017

WR @LarryFitzgerald is on the other end of a completion for the first time in his career. pic.twitter.com/60Ndq5V3oB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 24, 2017

2. Defense does it again

During their first shutout in a quarter-century, the Cardinals forced three Giants turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by safety Antoine Bethea and a 21-yard fumble return for a touchdown by defensive lineman and 2016 first-round draft pick Robert Nkemdiche. Deone Bucannon and Kareem Martin also recorded one sack apiece to generally make Eli Manning's life miserable.

S @ABethea41 doesn't like his interceptions single, he likes his picks in twos. #BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/LaW4ZOXfA6 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 24, 2017

Nkemdiche for the TD.



That rhymes...kinda. pic.twitter.com/31Iq57zrrS — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 24, 2017

3. Drew does enough

Arians decided to start Drew Stanton ahead of Blaine Gabbert for Sunday's game, and the move -- well, it more or less paid off, as Stanton was far from perfect but did enough to help the Cards get the win.

For the game, Stanton completed 20 of 34 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Along with his TD toss to Fitz, he threw a beautiful third-quarter touchdown pass to John Brown to give the Cards a 16-0 lead -- and he followed it up with a questionable dance routine.

Welcome back, John Brown!



Stanton connects with Smoke for the 15-yard TD. pic.twitter.com/xnrB5fpRr7 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 24, 2017