Larry Fitzgerald says his 1st-ever completed pass made his teammate $500,000 richer

Dec 24, 2017
Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates a thirteen yard touchdown with wide receiver Jaron Brown #13 in the first half of the NFL game against the New York Giants at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Getty Images)

When is a single catch worth half a million dollars? When it's thrown by Larry Fitzgerald, apparently.

That's according to Fitzgerald himself after he completed his first-ever NFL pass during Sunday's 23-0 win over the New York Giants on Christmas Eve.

In the second quarter, Fitzgerald took a handoff from quarterback Drew Stanton and threw a perfect pass to fellow wide receiver Jaron Brown for a 21-yard gain.

After the game, Fitzgerald said Brown's two catches on the game (giving him 30 catches for the season) helped him reach a major incentive bonus in his contract.

"I'm glad I was able to complete it to who I completed it to," Fitz said. "I love Jaron. He got two catches today, and it made him an extra $500,000, so I'm happy for him and his family. I'm glad I could be a part of that.

"Merry Christmas, Jaron," he added.

Brown's 30 catches, 452 yards and three touchdowns this season are all career highs. Not bad for a guy who went undrafted.

As for Fitzgerald, he said he got a monkey off his back by finally completing an NFL pass. He had thrown two previous passes, but both fell incomplete.

"I've been throwing a lot of passes out in practice all these years, and I finally got a chance to complete one. I was hoping I was going to be able to throw it deeper, but I had to take what the defense gives me. That's what I was taught," he said with a smile.

And does Fitzgerald happen to know all of the incentives in his teammates' contracts?

"Absolutely. I'm an information gatherer," he said.

 

